Gurdachan Singh @ Darsho (1957-2022), Setapak

GURDACHAN SINGH @ DARSHO SETAPAK SON OF JASWANT SINGH @ JIT SINGH

20.8.1957 – 15.3.2022

Wife: Jasmail Kaur

Children:

Dharamjit Singh Gill / Charanjeet Kaur

Jasminderjit Kaur Gill/ Kamaljit Singh Boparai

Harvinderjit Singh Gill/ Karamjit Kaur

Grandchildren: Trishanjit Singh Gill

Ranveer Singh Boparai

Ishaveer Kaur Boparai

Cortege departs from 17, Jalan Ayer Sungai, Air Panas Baharu, Setapak 53200 at 2pm.

Last Respects can be paid at residence at 17, Jalan Ayer Sungai, Air Panas Baharu, Setapak 53200. Cortege departs at 2pm, 15 March 2022 (Tuesday)

Last respects can also be paid between 2.30pm-3pm, 15 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 15 March 2022 (Tuesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Contact: Harvin 010 246 9945, Dharam 013 341 1183



| Entry: 15 March 2022 | Source: Family





ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |