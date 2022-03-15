Sardar Bachan Singh Johl (1938 – 2022), Sungai Petani

SARDAR BACHAN SINGH S/O SAWARAN SINGH AMK BKM PJK JP

15.01.1938 – 13.03.2022

Village: Wadala Johal, Amritsar.

With a very heavy heart, we wish to inform that our beloved Dad/Grandfather passed away peacefully on the 13th of March 2022.

“Dad, you will forever be remembered as a jovial and a great sporting legend and an unofficial mayor of Sungai Petani with prominent and wonderful memories embedded into family/relatives/friends. We will always keep you in our thoughts and prayers as you make your way to WaheguruJi. We pray your soul Rest In Peace and blessed by WaheguruJi.”

Forever loved and cherished by:

Wife: Late Sardarni Harbans Kaur d/o Gundar Singh.

Children / Spouses:

Ajmer Singh

Navinder Kaur / Dr Daljeet Singh

Lt Col Amrit Singh / Inderjitpal Kaur

Datin Bhalveen Kaur / Dato Baldesh Singh

Grandchildren: Melinder Kaur, Hashvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jaslynn Kaur, Reshveen Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Gurraaj Singh, Aveleen Kaur, Jairaaj Singh

Brothers / Sister: Late Saudagar Singh Johl (Sungai Petani), Late Ajaib Singh Johl (Alor Setar), Late Pritam Kaur Johl (India), Late Ranjit Singh Johl (India), Late Karam Singh Johl (India), Pritam Singh Johl (Alor Setar), Late Hardial Singh Johl (Ipoh), Dalbir Singh Johl (Sungai Petani)

Saskaar / Cremation: 16 March 2022 (Wednesday), 10am-11am, at Sungai Buloh Crematorium, Selangor

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 25 March 2022 (Friday), 9am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Petani, Kedah and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar

Contact:

Amrit – 012 – 623 3734

Bhalveen – 012 – 398 8647

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their heartfelt condolences, prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement. We humbly understand if you are unable to attend personally however do offer your prayers for blessings from WaheguruJi from wherever you are. We also request everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements throughout the Sahej Path Da Phog.

| Entry: 16 March 2022 | Source: Family

