The Traveler in Me!

I have not seen the face of the airport since March 2020 for reasons best known to everyone. The travel bug in me is dying to be fed. I have had my fair share (being modest) of travels; could it be due my spiritual father Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji who had traveled far and wide. It has been printed in my mind that with travelling; my life learning curve moved from y=mx+c to y=ex . The learning is exponential.

Travelling is therapeutic. It simply strengthens my soul. I strongly recommend everyone to travel (of course when the travelling restrictions are relaxed) because the knowledge that creeps into both the conscious and subconscious mind from the result of travelling, is priceless.

There is something to learn every time I travel. I guess this would be one of the best ways to put my way of life as a ‘Shishya’ (learner) into practice.

I learnt that being grateful merely for space simply means standing on the US soil at the US-Mexico border and looking at the houses built close together across the border.

I learnt that it is not all about sinning when one walks on the streets of Vegas.

I learnt that we don’t need complex machinery to build the great marvels of engineering such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

I learnt that being gratified is when I travel on road from Kampala to Mbale and stopping in Iganga just because someone wants to have a photograph taken with me (all credit to the crown that was bestowed to me).

Akashdip Singh in Australia – Photo: Supplied

I learnt that cultures co-exist in harmony when I walked on the bridge that connects Europe and Asia.

I learnt that the Tower Bridge and the London Bridge are not the same.

I learnt that nature is beautiful from the Swiss Alps to the Great Ocean Road down under.

I learnt that discipline is when I see the Sumo wrestlers train in the Sumo village in the land of the rising sun.

I learnt that Disneyland is indeed magical and it touches certain cords within me that brings out the child in me.

I have learnt and learnt, and the list goes on from the Americas and Europe to Africa, Australasia and Asia.

The one place that I always visited in any city I go to is the local Gurdwara. Somehow, amazingly the feeling is as if I have returned home and having the ‘Karah Parshaad’ fortifies the feeling. Of course, a visit to Harmandir Sahib is a must.

There is something we can learn from our spiritual master and travelling for almost twenty-four years with Bhai Mardana; I am certain that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji had a message for us.

Akashdip Singh is a consultant based in Kuala Lumpur. He views life as a journey that has shaped his outlook to see the richness of the universe in all situations. He has traveled far and wide which has tremendously enriched his life experience.

