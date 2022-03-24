Hari Singh (1954 – 2022), Ex Air Force







Kalay Aye Nanaka Sadhe Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR HARI SINGH

(Ex Air Force)

Village: Penggali, Ferozpur.

In our hearts you are alive forever..

In our minds, your memories are imprinted..

So Loved and So Missed..

Wife: Jagjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Kuljit Kaur/Baljit Singh

Seniljit Singh/Qish

Manpreet Kaur/Sanjay Pillay

Grandchildren: Sanjana Preet Kaur, Avraaj Singh, Jayden Singh, Eivyanna Kaur, Jay Raoul Singh

Our loved one has returned to Karta Purakh leaving behind family and friends.

Last respects can be paid from 2.30pm to 4.00pm on Friday, 25th March 2022 followed by the cremation at 4.00pm for family and close friends, at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

We are grateful to all family and friends for sharing our grieve. Thanking you for your support and prayers.

Contact:

Anil – 012 787 2796

Kuljit – 019 282 2430

Preity – 016 2192449

| Entry: 24 March 2022 | Source: Family

