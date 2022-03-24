Schoolboys arrested after Leicester ‘hate crime’ on Sikh boys – Report

By Sandish Shoker | BBC | Britain |

Three schoolboys have been arrested after an alleged hate crime on two Sikh teenagers in Leicester.

A video posted on social media shows the pupils wearing turbans being followed by a group before one is punched and a turban is pulled off.

Police said the attack happened in Marydene Drive, Leicester, on Friday, near Judgemeadow Community College.

The force confirmed it was investigating this as a hate crime and were taking the matter seriously.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews confirmed three 14-year-old boys were arrested and have since been released on police bail while officers carry out further inquiries.

He thanked police for their “swift action” in responding to the attack.

“Leicestershire Police works hard to eliminate any form of hatred and is focussed on promoting cohesion amongst Leicester’s diverse communities,” said Mr Matthews.

“I would like to thank officers for their robust and swift response in dealing with this issue and their efforts to reassure and update the local Sikh community who are understandably concerned by this incident.

“There is absolutely no place for hatred or violence of any kind in society and I fully support Leicestershire Police’s determined and consistent approach to ensure Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

Following a meeting at a Leicester gurdwara on Tuesday, Insp Yakub Ismail, said: “I just want to give you the assurance that Leicestershire Police are treating this as a serious matter.”

A spokesman for Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara which arranged the meeting between the police, school and concerned members of the community, said there had been another similar incident last week.

﻿

﻿

