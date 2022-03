Mata Kavan Kaur Sadhu Singh (1947 – 2022), Kuantan, Pahang

Khaley Aye Nanaka, Sedhe Uthe Jayae

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA KAVAN KAUR D/O LATE SADHU SINGH

w/o Sarjit Singh (Mechanic), age 74 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 24th March 2022.

Deeply missed and forever loved by all her loved ones.

Husband: Sarjit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Gurdip Singh / Mageswary

Joginder Kaur / Mahinder Singh

Gurmeet Singh

Amarjit Singh / Hemalatha

Late Saranjit Singh / Jasvin Kaur

Grandchildren: Satvinder Kaur, Shreenjit Kaur, Arjenderjit Roy Singh, Shaman Roy Singh, Sukvinder Singh, Nickhel Dev Singh, Manveerjit Singh and Pearlleen Kaur

And relatives

Funeral ceremony will be held at No.1, Lorong Galing 144, 25300 Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur on 25 March 2022 (Friday). Cortege will leave to FLS Crematorium, Gambang, 26300, Pahang at 1:30PM.

Paath Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan on 10 April 2022 (Sunday) at 9.30am and followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

For enquiries, please contact:

Sarjit Singh – 019-9983394

Joginder Kaur – 016-9439055

Amarjit Singh – 016-2133983



| Entry: 24 March 2022 | Source: Family





