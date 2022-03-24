Kluang charity football match in memory of Shebby Singh – Report

Serbegeth Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A number of former national footballers from Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei took the field in Kluang, Johor, on Sunday (20 March) in the memory of former national captain Serbegeth Singh who died while cycling on Jan 12.

They came to Kluang as Shebby, as he waspopularly known, lived with with his extended family in Mengkibol Estate in Kluang, Johor. Among others, his father and grandfather had reared cows and they did jaga, the Malay word for watchmen, the town.

The match was organised by a non -governmental organisation (NGO) called The Friendship Circle, reported Bernama. Among them were Mohd Noh Yaacob, Hassan Miskam and Salehan Mat Som.

Before the match, a free football clinic was also held at the Kluang Stadium to identify young talents in the district.

Born in Kluang on Aug 20, 1960, his sporting talents were discovered by the late Abdul Shatar Khan, a former Malaysian youth coach.

Serbegeth started his football career as a defender for Johor in the late 1970s and made his impact in the M-League after moving to Kuala Lumour. Described as a rock in the KL central defence, Shebby played a key role in the legendary KL team that won the Malaysia Cup three years in a row from 1987-89.

On the national front, he first represented Harimau Malaya – Malaysia’s national football team – in the President’s Cup in South Korea in 1982. It was a beginning to a long career that saw him picking up 61 caps.

