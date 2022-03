Mata Sandok Kaur (1929 – 2022), Formerly Kampung Pandan

Jeyha Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

As His Decree Is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

Those Who Are Sent, Come, O’ Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart and Go

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA SANDOK KAUR D/O PAHAT SINGH

18.5.1929 – 22.3.2022

We are saddened to announce the passing of Mata Sandok Kaur, on the 22nd March, 2022 (Tuesday). A strong willed and hardworking matriarch of the family, who will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Husband: Late Sardar Gian Singh

Children / Spouses:

Ranjit Kaur / Darsin Singh

Harjit Singh

Late Ratan Singh / Satnam Kaur

Jagdev Kaur / Joginder Singh

Harvendhar Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Gurdip Kaur

Grandchildren: Sukhbeer Kaur, Gurmukh Singh, Saranjeet Kaur, Harsharan Kaur, Iqbal Singh, Satvinder Singh, Wandeep Kaur, Susheel Kaur, Bimeldip Kaur, Kirendip Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Premjeet Singh

and 9 great grandchildren.

Path da Bhog: 3 April 2022 (Sunday), 10 am – 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh, followed by Antim Ardaas and Guru Ka Langgar. Please adhere to the Covid-19 SOP requirements.

Contact:

Joginder Singh 016-5975911

Harvendhar Singh 016-6150617



| Entry: 24 March 2022 | Source: Family





