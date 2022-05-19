Dalbir Singh (1944 -2022), Subang Jaya

DALBIR SINGH

son of the late Puran Singh

husband of the late Rana Vinder

SEPTEMBER 16, 1944 – MAY 19, 2022

To be human, there are a lot of things that come with it: eyes, a heart, days.

But it’s the moments that illuminates life; the in between times when you’re experiencing them. They make life better.

I LOVE YOU, DAD.

Bida will be missed by his daughter (Amrita), siblings (Baby, Ambi, Mohan, Winnie), in laws nieces, nephews, grandchildren, Rex and Bailey.

Final goodbyes will be held at 44, Jalan SS15/3B, Subang Jaya at 9am, 20th May 2022 (Friday).

Cortége will depart to MPPJ Crematorium, Kampung Tunku at 11am for cremation at 12pm, 20th May 2022 (Friday).

Path da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang on 5th June 2022 (Sunday) from 10am to l2pm.

Contact: 019 311 5095

| Entry: 19 May 2022 | Source: Family

