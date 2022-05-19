Rtd Sub Insp Dharm Singh (1956 – 2022), Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur

RTD SUB INSP DHARM SINGH S/O BAKHSI SINGH
26.2.1956 – 19.5.2022
Wife: Harbans Kaur d/o Sohan Singh
Children / Spouses:
- Taranjit Singh / Karenjeet Kaur
- Harvinderjit Kaur / Jasbir Singh
- Jagjit Singh / Ingeldeep Kaur
- Jasvinderjit Singh
- Keshminderjit Singh
Grandchildren:
- Ashvir Singh
- Jaslin Kaur
- Tazveer Singh
- Alysha Kaur
- Harleen Kaur
- Gauravjit Singh
Last Respects: 10:00am, 20 May 2022 (Friday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaves from Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol at 12:00pm to Cheras Jalan Quari Crematorium.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2:00pm,20 May 2022 (Friday) at Jalan Kuari Crematorium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
- Taranjit Singh 013-3407416
- Jagjit Singh 0169977145
- Jasvinderjit Singh 0126164348
Papa
Things we feel most deeply, are the hardest things to say,
Dearest Papa we love you
In a very special way
If we could have one lifetime wish,
One dream that could come true,
We’d pray to God with all our hearts,
For yesterday with you
..Thank you for being a wonderful dad to us, loving grandpa to all our children..
Missing you always & you will always remain in our hearts…
| Entry: 19 May 2022 | Source: Family
