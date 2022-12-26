First Malaysian Sikh woman in Western Australia’s City of Canning local government

Shenjeet Kaur Gill-Sekhon (left) with her family (right)

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Seremban-born Shenjeet Kaur Gill-Sekhon has been elected as the new councillor for the City of Canning, probably the first Malaysian Sikh woman to join the city’s local government. Canning is in Western Australia [corrected].

Popularly known as Shen Sekhon, she will serve as the new councillor for the Beeliar for 10 months before she faces the polls again.

Shenjeet was born in the Malaysian city of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and grew up in Kepong Baru. She had completed a Diploma in Media and Communications at Limkokwing University and then the BA in Mass Communications in Curtin Perth in 2003.

Upon graduation, she joined Limkokwing University as its marketing and communications manager.

She met her husband, Harveer (Harry) who was originally from Klang but has been in Perth since 1992 and returned to Perth in 2006. Shen continued to work in the higher education industry for a further 10 years with Curtin University’s International Affairs department and completed her MBA in the process.

“As soon as my children commenced primary school, I got involved in community service,” she told Asia Samachar in an interview.

She joined the Parent and Citizens Association (P&C) at their primary school and eventually became their president. Subsequently, she was invited to join the school board and she also founded the Culturally and Linguistically (CALD) Women’s Business community organisation aimed at connecting, engaging and empowering the women in her local and wider school community as well as assist migrant women integrate into the local community.

That led her to being involved with the local government through their Cultural Ambassador pilot project; aimed at identifying community leaders from the CALD background and assist in bridging the gap between the city and its diverse communities.

“When the City of Canning’s Councillor role with the local government became vacant, I was encouraged to go for it due to my active involvement with local community groups,” she said. She won with a landslide victory against four other candidates.

In her days, she was a gymnast, head prefect and head of the Girl Scouts.

“Having serving on boards, managing the P&C (PTA) and community organisations, I would like to give back to the society using my knowledge, experience and skills. Volunteering in the community gives me a sense of fulfilment as I grew up watching my grandmother do ‘sewa‘ (selfless service) in the Gurudwara. Being able to have a say in decisions that will impact not only the my local ward but the wider City of Canning community motivated me to campaign for the local government councillor seat,” she said.

She said her inspiration is her late grandmother who moved to Malaysia in the early 1950s for a better life for her children, parents Sarbjit Singh and Kuldip Kaur for instilling in her the values of hardwork and to never give up, and her mother-in-law Parkash Kaur who always stood by her and supported her.

“And last, but least my husband, Harry who is my strength and rock alongside my three amazing children,” she said.

Shenjeet Kaur Gill-Sekhon (left) in one of roles as a cultural ambassador

RELATED STORY:

First Sikh woman to contest local Government elections in Australia (Asia Samachar, 26 Aug 2016)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.