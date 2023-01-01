Haryana sports minister, former hockey drag flicker accused of sexually harassing junior athletics coach

Sandeep Singh in the Haryana state assembly – Photo: Personal Facebook

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has resigned from his post pending investigations into allegations that the BJP state leader had sexually harassed a junior athletics coach.

The 36-year-old hockey star turned politician called for a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and outraging modesty by the junior athletics coach which he has described as an attempt to smear his image.

Sandeep, who was part of the Indian men’s hockey team at the London 2012 Olympics, was dubbed “Flicker Singh” for his specialization of the drag-flick, then one of the fastest in the world. Holding a DSP rank in the Haryana Police, he was elected as MLA in 2019 from Pehowa constituency in Kurukshetra, Haryana from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appointed as the state sports minister.

He is facing a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent of disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, according to local media reports.

The reports suggested that Sandeep used to send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat. On July 1, 2022, Sandeep had allegedly called the victim via Snapchat and asked her to visit his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 in order to verify certain documents. When she went there, the minister indulged in sexual misconduct, the woman alleged.

“He then took me to a side cabin of his residence… He placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me… He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy,” the woman alleged, according to one local newspaper. “I removed his hand…he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me.”

Sandeep’s international debut was in January 2004 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Kuala Lumpur. Under his captaincy, the Indian team managed to clinch the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009 after defeating Malaysia in the finals at Ipoh – after a 13-year wait – and emerged as the top goal scorer.

