US gets first Sikh female judge

A Houston-born experienced trial attorney and daughter of an Indian immigrant is set to become the latest judge in the state of Texas.

Manpreet Kaur Monica Singh takes the seat today (Jan 1, 2023) as judge of the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No 4.

She announced her candidacy in November 2021, tweeting: “As a native Houstonian, it is my hope to represent my community that prizes diversity and servant leadership.” That dream became a reality when she won the race in November 2022.

“Say hi to your new judge-elect of Harris County Civil Court at Law no. 4 👩🏾‍⚖️ and also the first Sikh female judge in the US,” she tweeted after her victory.

Monica hails from the same county who’s first Sikh deputy, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, fell in the line of duty in 2019 when shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop. In 2015, Deputy Dhaliwal was approved to wear his Sikh religion turban and beard while on duty with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO). His final farewell was described almost as ‘royal-like’ by some, with the outpouring of grief and love from across the section. Monica spoke one of the persons who spoke at the funeral.

Born and raised in Houston, M. Monica Singh is a proud Texan and fierce advocate for her hometown, according to her campaign website.

As the daughter of immigrants from India, she learned the value of hard work, the American dream, and service from an early age. These ideals helped mold her into the honest and humble person that she is today and cemented her strong respect for the law and pursuit of justice, it says.

Her father, introduced only as AJ, immigrated to the US as an architect in the early 1970s after being issued a green card following the Immigration Act of 1965. As a young, turbaned Sikh and a then bachelor, he followed work wherever regardless of where it would take him. He found himself in Miami, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Dallas before finally putting down roots in Houston.

“Although he faced blatant discrimination time and time again, AJ and his wife of 46 years, Hardeep, remained focused on their ultimate goal of achieving the American dream. They owned and operated a successful small business (a print shop) and it flourished with the help of sweat equity from their two children. This doggedness and grit were inherited by Monica – and they are attributes that she will bring to the bench. Being a woman of color, she is all too familiar with systems of inequality and she is empathetic to the hardships that the average American faces while trying to achieve their own dreams,” according to the website.

Monica grew up in Northwest Houston and attended Klein Forest High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and finally the South Texas College of Law.

In addition to practicing law for 20 years and having tried over 100 cases, it said Monica was heavily involved in numerous civil rights organizations at a local, state, and national level. Currently, she is on the board of directors of the ACLU of Texas, the Texas Lyceum, and the Sikh Coalition (also serving as a trustee).

She has been married to Mandeep Singh for 19 years and they live in Bellaire with their two boys.

