Gopal Singh Sohan Singh (1959 – 2023), Kampung Tambahan, Ampang

GOPAL SINGH S/O SOHAN SINGH

(6.1.1959 – 31.3.2023)

Kampung Tambahan, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur

Gopal Singh s/o Sohan Singh passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at Hospital Selayang, Selangor.

He will be dearly missed by his fellow residents at Senior Citizens Retreat Centre, Ulu Yam, and members of Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kemasyarakatan Sikh Malaysia (PPKSM).

Funeral on April 1, 2023 (Saturday)

12 noon: Cortege leaves Senior Citizens Retreat Centre, Ulu Yam, Selangor

12.30: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium Serendah

Sehaj Path Da Bhog prayers will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Baba Vir Singh, Hulu Yam Bharu on April 9, 2023 from 3pm to 5pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Master Daljit Singh (013-350 8686)

Gurphajan Singh (012-689 8022)

