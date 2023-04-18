Bolwan Singh (1948 – 2023), Kuantan

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

BOLWAN SINGH S/O LATE GANG SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 10th April 2023 at the age of 75 years

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his beloved:

Wife: Amar Kaur

Children / Spouse:

Kiranjeet Kaur / Suprumaniam

Gurdip Singh / Haiza

Mahinder Singh / Manjit Kaur

Paramjeet Kaur / Hardeep Singh

Gurmeet Kaur

Host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Prayers will be held as follow:

Sri Sukhmani Sahib De Paath on 22nd April 2023, Saturday from 3:00 to 5:00pm at No.15, Lorong Galing 113, Taman Imbi Kuantan.

Sahej Paath Da Bhog will be held on 23rd April 2023, Sunday from 10:00am to 12:00 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Our father was our pillar of strength, a great soul who has done everything for us.

He will be dearly missed and will always be in our hearts living forever.

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Rani : 012-9879682

Gurdip : 012-9880039

| Entry: 18 April 2023 | Source: Family

