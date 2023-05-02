Port Dickson gurdwara to undergo renovations after 49 years

Front view of GS Port Dickson in a 2022 photograph. Inset: Post rennovation, south elevation

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

It is now close to five decades that the Port Dickson gurdwara building last underwent any significant renovations.

The gurdwara on the beach front in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan is in need of long overdue renovation, left in the hands of the 30-odd Sikh families living there.

Some 11 years ago, they had resolved to kick start the work, including repairing the termite-infested first floor wooden flooring and other structural issues. But lack of funds held them back.

On April 24, 2023, the local community took the plunge to forge ahead with the renovation work estimated to cost RM3 million. At this point, they have collectively raised RM1.5 million.

“The condition of our wash rooms are very bad. We need to replace the old gas pipes and gas stoves in the kitchen. The roof is leaking and the first floor wooden flooring needs changing,” Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson management committee secretary Ravinder Singh told Asia Samachar. “We seek the support of Sanggat in Malaysia and elsewhere.”

Many Sikh families have visited the gurdwara when making trips to the beaches in Port Dickson. Now, that is just one reason why we should keep this gurdwara up and running.

Contact details: GSPD management committee president Sarjeet Singh, +6019-9314861

Banking Details — Account Name: GSPD Building Fund; Account Number: 8004 4868 13; Bank: CIMB

Darbar Sahib of Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson captured in October 2022 – Photo: Asia Samachar

The entrance to Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson captured in October 2022. At the top end is the beach and the Straits of Malacca – Photo: Asia Samachar

