Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat (1943 – 2023), Air Panas, Setapak

SARDAR NARPAL SINGH MANGAT S/O LATE PURAN SINGH MANGAT

Air Panas, Setapak

Village: Abhipur; District: Ropar

It is with deep regret we wish to inform that Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat s/o Late Puran Singh Mangat from Air Panas, Setapak passed away peacefully on 2 May 2023.

Cortege leaves residence No 75 Jalan Air Panas Baru, Setapak, 53200 Kuala Lumpur at 1:30pm, 3 May 2023 (Wednesday)

Saskaar / Cremation will be held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 3:30pm, 3 May 2023 (Wednesday)

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Mahinder Kaur (Mindy)

Children / Spouse:

Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur

Gurdev Singh

Grandchild: Gurveer Singh

For further details please contact:

Manjit Singh – 012-9253392

Gurdev Singh – 019-6974520

Sarjit Singh – 012-2050240

| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family

