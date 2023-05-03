Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat (1943 – 2023), Air Panas, Setapak

SARDAR NARPAL SINGH MANGAT S/O LATE PURAN SINGH MANGAT
Air Panas, Setapak
Village: Abhipur; District: Ropar
It is with deep regret we wish to inform that Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat s/o Late Puran Singh Mangat from Air Panas, Setapak passed away peacefully on 2 May 2023.
Cortege leaves residence No 75 Jalan Air Panas Baru, Setapak, 53200 Kuala Lumpur at 1:30pm, 3 May 2023 (Wednesday)
Saskaar / Cremation will be held at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur at 3:30pm, 3 May 2023 (Wednesday)
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Mahinder Kaur (Mindy)
Children / Spouse:
Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur
Gurdev Singh
Grandchild: Gurveer Singh
For further details please contact:
Manjit Singh – 012-9253392
Gurdev Singh – 019-6974520
Sarjit Singh – 012-2050240
| Entry: 3 May 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here