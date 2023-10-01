Thai Sikh devotional singer releases ‘Sunn Yaar Hamare Sajan’

Bangkok-based Aruni Bagga has released the latest Punjabi devotional song, ‘Sunn Yaar Hamare Sajan.’ The music was composed by Pandit Vishwa Prakash.

