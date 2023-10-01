Gurdip Usma to lead CSGB, 6 women elected to 25-person committee

CSGB team for 2023-2025 led by (L-R) Gurdip Singh Usma, Jasmindar Singh Gholia, Amritpal Singh Randhawa and Dr Kuldeep Kaur. Background photo is of the Central Sikh Temple

Accountant turned businessman Gurdip Singh Usma will serve as president of Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) for the next two years with an eye to expand delivery of its religious programs and get more youth to join the organisation.

The 25-person committee of the statutory body that manages two gurdwaras and a Sikh centre includes six women, all elected unopposed at its 16th biennial general meeting on Sept 16.

“The renovations to Silat Road Sikh Temple were completed a few years ago and we are just completing upgrading the Sikh Centre. The plan is now to use these upgraded facilities to enhance and expand on the delivery of our religious programs for the Sikh community in Singapore,” Gurdip told Asia Samachar.

At the same time, he said the team will enhance its outreach to the Sikh Youth to encourage their greater involvement in its activities, build on the “Gurdwara of the Future” survey, increase the online and in-class teaching of Sikhism and Gurbani, as well as create a greater awareness of Sikhism to the wider Singapore community.

Jasmindar Singh Gholia will serve as chairman of the Central Sikh Temple (CST), Amritpal Singh Randhawa as chairman of the Silat Road Sikh Temple (SRST) and Dr Kuldeep Kaur as chairman of the Sikh Centre.

The CSGB executive committee will includes Jaspal Singh (vice president), Kuldip Singh (secretary), Baljit Singh (treasurer), HarjitKaur (assistant secretary), Sukhbir Singh Rode (assistant treasurer), Simranjeet Singh (committee member) and outgoing president Dilbagh Singh as an advisor).

Gurdip is no stranger to CSGB and other Sikh institutions. He has served CSGB for the last 18 years, including as its vice president as well as chairman of the Silat Road Sikh Temple and the Sikh Centre. He had also served as chairman of the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) from 2015-2021.

Gurdip was President & CEO of Crescendas MEC Group since its inception in 1992 till 2012, when its business was sold to a SGX listed company.

The CSGB manages and operates the daily running of two Singapore’s furdwaras – CST at the junction of Towner Road/Serangoon Road and SRST along Jalan Bukit Merah. The board, formalised through the enactment of the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board Act of the Singapore Parliament, is a gazetted statutory board recognised by the Government of Singapore.

