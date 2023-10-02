Ranjit Singh Jassal (1952 – 2023), Ex-UAB, CIMB

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
RANJIT SINGH JASSAL (EX-UAB | CIMB)
s/o Late Sardar Kartar Singh & Late Mata Sowaran Kaur (Kuala Garing, Rawang)
26.09.1952 – 02.10.2023
Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2023
Dearly missed by
Wife: Clinder Kaur a/p Jeswant Singh
Children / Spouse
Jitender Singh Jassal / Danisha Kaur
Ashwinder Kaur Jassal
Preshinder Kaur Jassal
Siblings / Spouses
Dr. Harjit Singh / Dr. Gurjit Kaur
Amarjit Singh (YTL) / Mokthiar Kaur
Late Inderjit Singh / Peramjit Kaur
RMAF Jit Singh / Jaspal Kaur
Dr. Karamjit Singh / Charan Kaur (UK)
Capt. Gordip Singh (Sapura) / Sawaran Jit Kaur (Miri)
Baljeet Singh (Rtd ACP)
Baldev Kaur / Satwant Singh
Manjit Singh / Late Inderjit Kaur (S’pore)
Jasbir Kaur (UK), Ranjit Kaur, uncles, aunties, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
Last respects at his residence from 7.00pm on 2nd October 2023 (Monday).
Residence: 67, Jalan Taman Garing 5, Taman Garing, 48000 Rawang, Selangor
Cortege leaves his residence at 10.30am on 3rd October 2023 (Tuesday) for cremation at 11.30am at Hindu Crematorium Serendah
The family would like to thank the consultants, doctors, and nursing staff at UMSC and UMMC for their tireless care and attention.
Contact:
017-3052802 (Jitender)
019-2661803 (Amarjit)
| Entry: 2 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
