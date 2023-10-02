Ranjit Singh Jassal (1952 – 2023), Ex-UAB, CIMB

Ghaley Aave Nanka Sade UtThee Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

RANJIT SINGH JASSAL (EX-UAB | CIMB)

s/o Late Sardar Kartar Singh & Late Mata Sowaran Kaur (Kuala Garing, Rawang)

26.09.1952 – 02.10.2023

Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2023

Dearly missed by

Wife: Clinder Kaur a/p Jeswant Singh

Children / Spouse

Jitender Singh Jassal / Danisha Kaur

Ashwinder Kaur Jassal

Preshinder Kaur Jassal

Siblings / Spouses

Dr. Harjit Singh / Dr. Gurjit Kaur

Amarjit Singh (YTL) / Mokthiar Kaur

Late Inderjit Singh / Peramjit Kaur

RMAF Jit Singh / Jaspal Kaur

Dr. Karamjit Singh / Charan Kaur (UK)

Capt. Gordip Singh (Sapura) / Sawaran Jit Kaur (Miri)

Baljeet Singh (Rtd ACP)

Baldev Kaur / Satwant Singh

Manjit Singh / Late Inderjit Kaur (S’pore)

Jasbir Kaur (UK), Ranjit Kaur, uncles, aunties, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

Last respects at his residence from 7.00pm on 2nd October 2023 (Monday).

Residence: 67, Jalan Taman Garing 5, Taman Garing, 48000 Rawang, Selangor

Cortege leaves his residence at 10.30am on 3rd October 2023 (Tuesday) for cremation at 11.30am at Hindu Crematorium Serendah

The family would like to thank the consultants, doctors, and nursing staff at UMSC and UMMC for their tireless care and attention.

Contact:

017-3052802 (Jitender)

019-2661803 (Amarjit)

| Entry: 2 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

