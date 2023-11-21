Sikh bikers get Aussie senator backing for helmet exemption

After two years of lobbying for a legislative helmet exemption, the Singh's Social Motorcycle Club of Australia's ‘Ride Free’ campaign has landed support from Greens Senator David Shoebridge and MLC Cate Faehrmann, reports SBS Punjabi.

Singh’s Social Motorcycle Club in action in May 2023 – Club Facebook / Extra Moments

A Sikh motorcycle club has made some headway in their campaign to exempt turban bearing Sikhs from wearing helmets when riding motorcycles.

After two years of lobbying for a legislative helmet exemption, the Singh’s Social Motorcycle Club of Australia’s ‘Ride Free’ campaign has landed support from Greens Senator David Shoebridge and MLC Cate Faehrmann, reports SBS Punjabi.

Club co-founder Mavleen Singh Dhir said they approached the Labor party in 2022, met with Greens Senator David Shoebridge in 2023 and also sought support from the Motorcycle Council of NSW this year.

“The turban symbolises spirituality, holiness, honour and self-respect,” he told SBS Punjabi.

The ‘Ride Free’ campaign’s agenda has now received some support after a meeting with Mr Shoebridge and encouragement from NSW Greens Member of Legislative Council Ms Faehrmann.

Singh’s Social Motorcycle Club in action in May 2023 – Club Facebook / Extra Moments

