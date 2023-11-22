Should Sikhs celebrate Christmas?

Ashok Singh Garcha says Sikhs celebrate Christmas on secular lines, without connecting it to Christianity. Something like New Year’s celebrations. (Text/Photo from his account at X, Dec 17, 2020)

By Dr. Devinder Pal Singh | Opinion |

The decision for Sikhs to celebrate Christmas is subjective and influenced by individual beliefs, cultural context, and personal values. Sikhism encourages followers to live in harmony with others and to engage in acts of kindness and service, and for some, participating in Christmas celebrations may align with these principles. However, it remains a matter of personal choice and interpretation within the broader context of Sikh beliefs and practices.

Singh-Raud brothers in a celebratory mood during Christmas period in New York in 2015. The brothers – Kush Singh-Raud, Major Singh-Raud, Jarnal Singh-Raud, Archie Singh-Raud – were featured in a New York Times story on 2018 – Photo: Facebook Kush Singh Raud

INTRODUCTION

Whether Sikhs celebrate Christmas is a matter of personal choice, as Sikhism is a distinct religion with its own set of practices and festivals. Sikhism originated in the 15th century in the Indian subcontinent and has its own religious calendar, including festivals like Vaisakhi, Holla Mohalla, and Gurpurabs. However, Sikhs, like people from any other religious background, may choose to participate in or acknowledge Christmas for various reasons.

Here are a few perspectives:

Cultural and Social Reasons: Some Sikhs may choose to celebrate Christmas as a cultural or social event rather than a religious one. Christmas has become a global cultural phenomenon, and many people, regardless of their religious beliefs, participate in festivities, exchange gifts, and enjoy the holiday spirit. Interfaith Understanding: Celebrating Christmas can be a way for Sikhs to engage in interfaith dialogue and promote understanding with their neighbors and friends who celebrate the holiday. It can be an opportunity to build bridges between different communities and foster a spirit of unity and tolerance. Family and Community Bonding: Sikhs may choose to participate in Christmas celebrations to spend time with family and friends who celebrate the holiday. Christmas is often seen as a time for family gatherings and strengthening social bonds, and Sikhs may choose to participate in these activities to maintain close relationships. Values Alignment: There are shared values between Sikhism and the Christmas spirit, such as compassion, generosity, and love. Some Sikhs may resonate with these values and participate in Christmas celebrations to express and reinforce these shared principles. Personal Choice: Ultimately, whether Sikhs celebrate Christmas is a personal choice. Some Sikhs may feel comfortable participating in the festivities, while others may choose not to for various reasons, including a desire to maintain the distinctiveness of their own religious traditions. Educational and Experiential Reasons: Sikhs may choose to participate in Christmas celebrations for educational purposes or to gain a deeper understanding of different cultures and religions. Experiencing and learning about diverse traditions can contribute to a more inclusive worldview and promote mutual respect. Acts of Kindness and Charity: Christmas is often associated with acts of kindness and charity. Sikhs who value the concept of seva (selfless service) may see Christmas as an opportunity to engage in charitable activities and contribute to the community’s well-being. Participating in or supporting initiatives like food drives, toy donations, or volunteering during the Christmas season aligns with Sikh principles of helping those in need. Promoting Unity and Harmony: Some Sikhs may choose to celebrate Christmas to promote unity and harmony in a multicultural and diverse society. Engaging in shared celebrations can foster goodwill and build connections between people of different faiths. Global Citizenship: In an increasingly interconnected world, some Sikhs may view Christmas celebrations as part of a global cultural exchange. Acknowledging and participating in various cultural practices, including Christmas, can be seen as a way of embracing a global perspective and recognizing the richness of human diversity. Spiritual Reflection: While Christmas has distinct religious significance in Christianity, some Sikhs may choose to use the holiday season as a time for personal spiritual reflection and renewal. The themes of love, peace, and goodwill associated with Christmas may resonate with individuals seeking moments of contemplation and inner growth.

It’s important to note that Sikhs, like individuals from any religious or cultural background, have diverse perspectives, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision to celebrate Christmas or not is a personal one, influenced by individual beliefs, cultural context, and personal preferences. However, Sikhs are also encouraged to commemorate Sikh martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for human rights and the freedom of thought and expression, as Sikh Martyrs Week falls in the last week of December. Sikhs can pay homage to those great souls by organizing suitable programs in Gurudwaras and Sikh educational institutions to make the younger generation aware of their rich heritage.

Dr. D. P. Singh, M.Sc., Ph.D. is Director, Center for Understanding Sikhism, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He is a physicist by training, a teacher by profession and a writer by choice. He specializes in writing on Science, Religion and Environmental topics. Currently, he is working as Director, CanBridge Learning & Educational Consultant to various educational institutions in Canada. Email: drdpsn@gmail.com

