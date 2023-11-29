In Loving Memory: Kumari Seema (1972 – 2022)

KUMARI SEEMA

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

Deeply missed and forever cherished.

Passed away peacefully on 18 December 2022.

Loving mother, wife and exceptional human being. Forever missed and cherished by

Husband: Manmeet Singh

Children: Rajvin Singh, Amreeta Kaur & Aneel Arora Singh

Mother: Urmala Kumari

Siblings: Kumari Meera, Kumari Savita & Ragender Kumar

And a host of relatives, friends and love ones.

1st MITHI YAAD

Our family humbly invites you to join us for a special prayer as we come together to remember and honour the life of our beloved SEEMA.

Her presence in our lives was a blessing, and as we gather in her memory, we find strength and solace in our shared love and cherished memories.

PROGAMME

Path da Bhog will be held on 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) at GURDWARA SAHIB SENTUL

(No 15, Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur)

6am – 7.30am: Asa di Vaar

9a m – 11.30am: Kirtan & Katha

11.30am -12pm: Sahej Path da Bhog followed by Ardaas & Hukumnama

12.30pm Onwards: Guru ka Langar (Vegetarian Lunch will be served)

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A SPECIAL INVITATION

Entry: 29 Nov 2023

