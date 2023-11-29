NZ radio host attempted murder: Trio sentenced for plot to kill Auckland-based international celebrity Harnek Singh – Report

Attempted murder trial of NZ radio host Harnek Singh (left). The accused, (from left-to-right): Jaspal Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Jagraj Singh, Gurbinder Singh, Sukhpreet Singh (photos courtesy of New Zealand Herald)

By Asia Samachar | New Zealand |

A devoutly religious Auckland resident convicted of orchestrating the nearly successful attempt to murder an Auckland-based international radio host has been given one of the longest possible prison sentences for the crime, reports NZ Herald.

And during yesterday’s (Nov 28, 2023) hearing a judge noted that community protection and a strong message of deterrence were both necessary for the highly unusual case.

Host Harnek Singh suffered more than 40 stab wounds as he was ambushed by a group of strangers in the driveway of his Wattle Downs home after a late-night broadcast on December 23, 2020. If not for his quick thinking – he locked the door of his ute and began pounding on the horn, attracting the attention of neighbours as the attackers bashed in his window – he most likely would have bled to death from his extensive wounds, authorities said.

The report added that while the 48-year-old defendant, who continues to have interim name suppression, wasn’t present when the attack occurred, he harboured a years-long resentment against the radio host for the victim’s political views and more liberal interpretation of their mutual Sikh faith, Justice Mark Woolford noted today. He planned the “hit” and used his charismatic influence over others to recruit henchmen to do his bidding, the judge said.

The report added:

An overflow crowd of supporters for the defendant filled two courtrooms today as a sentence of 13-and-a-half years was imposed, with a minimum period of imprisonment of nine years before he can begin applying for parole. The maximum sentence for attempted murder is 14 years. The only reason the defendant didn’t receive the full maximum sentence was because he deserved a six-month credit for the time he spent on electronically monitored bail while awaiting his lengthy trial in September and October, the judge said.

“It bears all the hallmarks of religious fanaticism,” Woolford said of the motivation for the attack. “Violence of this kind is committed in what is perceived as the furtherance of the greater good…

“Sentencing in this context requires a different approach. The emphasis must be placed on protecting the community from further violence and it is essential to send a strong message of deterrence to others.”

See full report here.

RELATED STORY:

The Cowardice of Religious Hooligans

(Asia Samachar, 1 Oct 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here