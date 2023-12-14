Sant Kaur Mehna (1939 – 2023), Seremban

SANT KAUR MEHNA D/O DOGAR SINGH

19.1.1939 – 14.12.2023

Seremban

Village: Thussa

Husband: Minder Singh Mehna

Children:

Late Pritam Singh Pritam Kaur Harpagin Kaur Harpajan Singh Late Jaspal Singh (Pale) Kiranjit Kaur

Grandsons, granddaughters and great grandchildren and immediate relatives.

Saskaar / Cremation:

Xiao En Memorial Park Nilai

3pm, 14th December 2023 (Thursday)

Cortege leaves at 2pm from No 968, Batu 2 1/2, Kampung Ujong Pasir, Jalan Jelebu, 70400, Seremban

Path da Bhog: 30th December 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact:

Hardev Singh 016 221 5871

Hardesh Singh 012 363 6473

Harjit Singh 012 676 2152

Madam Sant Kaur Mehna our mother, grandmother and great grandmother has left us. She has been the pillar of strength for everyone.

She has lived a fulfilling life providing her love and kindness to everyone around her.

She will deeply be missed and always remembered

| Entry: 14 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here