Sant Kaur Mehna (1939 – 2023), Seremban

SANT KAUR MEHNA D/O DOGAR SINGH
19.1.1939 – 14.12.2023
Seremban
Village: Thussa
Husband: Minder Singh Mehna
Children:
- Late Pritam Singh
- Pritam Kaur
- Harpagin Kaur
- Harpajan Singh
- Late Jaspal Singh (Pale)
- Kiranjit Kaur
Grandsons, granddaughters and great grandchildren and immediate relatives.
Saskaar / Cremation:
Xiao En Memorial Park Nilai
3pm, 14th December 2023 (Thursday)
Cortege leaves at 2pm from No 968, Batu 2 1/2, Kampung Ujong Pasir, Jalan Jelebu, 70400, Seremban
Path da Bhog: 30th December 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Contact:
Hardev Singh 016 221 5871
Hardesh Singh 012 363 6473
Harjit Singh 012 676 2152
Madam Sant Kaur Mehna our mother, grandmother and great grandmother has left us. She has been the pillar of strength for everyone.
She has lived a fulfilling life providing her love and kindness to everyone around her.
She will deeply be missed and always remembered
| Entry: 14 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
