Junior World Cup: India faces Germany in semi-final today

India defeats Netherlands 4-3 on 12 Dec 2023 to move into semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup for Junior Men in Kuala Lumpur – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

India will play against Germany today (Dec 14) in the FIH Hockey World Cup for Junior Men after overcoming a stiff challenge from Netherlands. The 2016 champions defeated the Dutch 3-4 in an exciting game on Tuesday.

France will be up against fellow European challengers Spain in the other semi final. The winners will meet on Saturday for the gold medal match.

In the quarter final, India was down 0-2 in the first half, but managed to stage a comeback in the second half.

Captain Uttam Singh finally put India in front with four minutes remaining, completing a perfect penalty corner deflection from the p-spot.

The Dutch immediately substituted their keeper and applied immense pressure, winning seven penalty corners in the last 90 seconds. But India defended these bravely with the keeper only being called on to save one as his runners charged the rest down, leaving the Dutch to rue many missed opportunities.

Host Malaysia will play New Zealand for 11th spot.

RELATED STORY:

Malaysia men bow out of Hockey Junior World Cup 2023 (Asia Samachar, 9 Dec 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here