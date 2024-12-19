Sikh nurse performs CPR at Sabah airport emergency

Naveneet Kaur

A Sikh nurse sprang into action to provide CPR to a man suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the Sandakan airport in Sabah last month.

Naveneet Kaur knew that time was of essence for the victim in the incident on November 15.

Without hesitation, she initiated chest compressions alongside a few passengers who were also on the scene. They took turns performing CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. Unfortunately, the man tragically passed away one week later, reported online news portal Nabalu News.

“It is heartbreaking when efforts don’t lead to a positive outcome, but knowing CPR gave me the ability to try. CPR is a skill everyone should have because it could make all the difference in saving someone’s life,” she said.

The most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest is an irregular heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation. Rapid, erratic heart signals cause the lower heart chambers to quiver uselessly instead of pumping blood.

Naveneet, a senior staff nurse with 14 years of experience, is attached to a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital of Sabah.

