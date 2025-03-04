Malaysian Undergraduate Kirtan Darbar at Pulapol | March 15, 2025

15th of March 2025, Saturday

6.30pm to 8.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL

A couple of Sikh societies at Malaysian universities and colleges are coming together for an evening of prayer and mingling. To all the students out there, mark your calendar.

Click here or here for the more information.

