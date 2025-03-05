Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (B.K.M) (1959 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (B.K.M) s/o Harbajan Singh
30.4.1958 – 5.3.2025
(Alor Setar, Kedah)
With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of our beloved father, Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu A/L Harbajan Singh (B.K.M), husband of Pajan Kaur A/P Teja Singh, on 5th March 2025
He was a great father, a loving grandfather, a great friend, and the true backbone of our family. He was our guiding light, our source of strength, and the heart of our home.
His kindness knew no bounds, his love was unconditional and his presence brought warmth to everyone around him. He dedicated his life caring for his family and friends, always putting others before himself, and ensuring that love and laughter filled every moment.
His wisdom, strength, and unwavering support will forever be missed. He will live in our hearts forever, and his love will never fade.
We will always cherish his warmth and beautiful memories forever.
Leaving behind beloved,
Mother: Prakash Kaur
Children & Spouse:
Dr Manveer Singh Sidhu & Dr Reshampreet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Saahil Singh Sidhu
Samaira Kaur Sidhu
Siblings:
Harjit Singh, Sandra & Harleen Kaur
Daljit Singh & Josefa
Jasbir Kaur & Tuomo, Rebecca Kaur, Saira Kaur, Robin Singh
Deeply missed by Brother in Law, Sister in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Friends and extended families
LAST RITES
Thursday, 6th March 2025
9am: Sukhmani Sahib at residence (Address: 2799G, Jalan Tun Syed Shahabudin 6/3, Taman Lumba Kuda, 05250 Alor Setar, Kedah)
11:30pm: Cortege leaves from the residence
12:30pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Bukit Pinang Crematorium, Kepala Batas, Kedah
Manveer – 012 585 8337
Harjit – 012 201 3373
Tari – 012 494 6082
PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 5 March 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here