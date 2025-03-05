Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (B.K.M) (1959 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu (B.K.M) s/o Harbajan Singh

30.4.1958 – 5.3.2025

(Alor Setar, Kedah)

With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of our beloved father, Dr Sarjit Singh Sidhu A/L Harbajan Singh (B.K.M), husband of Pajan Kaur A/P Teja Singh, on 5th March 2025

He was a great father, a loving grandfather, a great friend, and the true backbone of our family. He was our guiding light, our source of strength, and the heart of our home.

His kindness knew no bounds, his love was unconditional and his presence brought warmth to everyone around him. He dedicated his life caring for his family and friends, always putting others before himself, and ensuring that love and laughter filled every moment.

His wisdom, strength, and unwavering support will forever be missed. He will live in our hearts forever, and his love will never fade.

We will always cherish his warmth and beautiful memories forever.

Leaving behind beloved,

Mother: Prakash Kaur

Children & Spouse:

Dr Manveer Singh Sidhu & Dr Reshampreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Saahil Singh Sidhu

Samaira Kaur Sidhu

Siblings:

Harjit Singh, Sandra & Harleen Kaur

Daljit Singh & Josefa

Jasbir Kaur & Tuomo, Rebecca Kaur, Saira Kaur, Robin Singh

Deeply missed by Brother in Law, Sister in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Friends and extended families

LAST RITES

Thursday, 6th March 2025

9am: Sukhmani Sahib at residence (Address: 2799G, Jalan Tun Syed Shahabudin 6/3, Taman Lumba Kuda, 05250 Alor Setar, Kedah)

11:30pm: Cortege leaves from the residence

12:30pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Bukit Pinang Crematorium, Kepala Batas, Kedah

Manveer – 012 585 8337

Harjit – 012 201 3373

Tari – 012 494 6082

PLEASE TREAT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here