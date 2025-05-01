Akal Takhat Jathedar: SGPC consultation on qualifications, conditions of service

By Gurmukh Singh | Opinion |

About the personality and qualities of a Takht Jathedar, I am reminded of the story behind the famous portrait of Guru Gobind Singh Ji by artist Sobha Singh. It is said that he was inspired by observing the personalities of hundreds of GurSikhs as he travelled around. Indeed, the Guru said: Khalsa mero roop hai khas (Khalsa is the image of the Guru). The Guru is present in the Khalsa.

The personality of the Guru then reminds us of His wide-ranging qualities a Sikh should aspire towards. All Sikhs are on the same Sikhi ladder leading to the same goal, albeit, on different rungs of the ladder. It is amongst them that we look for those on the higher rungs, who qualify for the highest roles as Sewadars of the Guru and the Panth. When discussing qualities, qualifications and conditions of service of the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, most of these should also apply to the Jathedars of the Five Takhts.

In addition to their Sikhi jeevan (way of life), they should be capable of managing modern administrative demands to consult and ascertain the wishes of global Khalsa Panth and apply Gurbani wisdom to issue Hukamnamas acceptable to the Panth.

So, to start with, a Jathedar is not a dictator but a Sevadar of Guru Granth and Guru Panth only and none other . He should be prepared to make any personal sacrifice to fearlessly represent and defend the Miri-Piri Sovereignty of the Institution of the Takht of the Guru-Panth. He is the spokesperson for the Panj Singh Sahiban assembled at the Takht. He (or she) derives his AUTHORITY from the Guru Granth/Panth wishes as ascertained by The Five Singh Sahiban COLLECTIVELY after full global consultation and Ardas in total surrender of own will to the collective Will of Guru Granth-Panth.

A Jathedar should know how to conduct high level meetings of scholars, scientists and experts in diverse fields to get maximum benefit of their knowledge and expertise while remaining above their personal conflicts and contradictions. High level communication skills enhanced by Gurbani knowledge and apt quotations, not as a result of parrot-learning but learning in Sikhi sikhia Gur vchaar mode, are essential. Yet, ready reference to Gurbani is only possible if the main Banis are studied and remembered. Regular Naam abhias (deep meditation on Ik Oankar Qualities) should be the rehat of such a GurSikh.

Sometimes experts, focused on single topics would have blind spots and may not see the end result. [There is a story of four young Pandits with different skills who revived a dead tiger but forgot to secure own safety before bringing the beast to life!] It takes Gurbani-based wisdom to guide the community.



Modern information technology (IT) means for remote global consultation are available today. The qualifications of a Jathedar should include at least the ability and willingness to use the instant IT communication means with expert support of qualified administrative Akal Takht secretariat staff. So, a Sewadar in such a position would have good Gurbani-based as well as general education to at least university degree equivalent.

The position of a Takht Jathedar is the highest in the Sikh world and commands respect higher than that given to the president of a modern nation. Not so much the salary and subsistence, but the independence and highest level facilities like an outer office, well-staffed secretariat and ready availability of expert briefing panels, are more important.

A Jathedar should have his finger on the pulse of the Panth, be able to second-guess the wishes of the Panth, seek Gurbani guidance, consult with other Singh Sahiban and issue guidance accordingly. Such a guidance (Hukamnamas) will carry the Miri-Piri Authority of the Guru Granth-Panth.

