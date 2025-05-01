SPM Punjabi paper throws a curveball, but Jaspreet aced it

Jaspreet Singh and his parents Mohinder Singh and Ramjeet Kaur after receiving the SPM results in April 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Ipoh-born Jaspreet Singh, one of the more than 14,000 students who took home straight A’s for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), has set his eyes on aerospace engineering.

He was among the 402,956 candidates who sat for the Malaysian national examination at the end of secondary education, typically in Form 5.

The SMK Methodist (ACS) Ipoh student scored 3A+ and 6A’s.

He also sat for the Punjabi examination, and got an A as well. He studied at the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) at the Guru Nanak Institution (GNI) in Ipoh, a centre run by the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM).

“This time, there was a surprise in the story telling part,” Jaspreet told Asia Samachar. “They usually provide the start, and you finish the story. This time, they gave the ending! And we were supposed to write the story with our own beginning. The ending was: Meh bangiya karor-pati.”

Jaspreet is the only child of Mohinder Singh who works at GNI and housewife Ramjeet Kaur.

