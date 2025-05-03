Pride, spirit and the power of sport: An Australian Sikh story

A netball team at the Australian Sikh Games 2025

As much of the country celebrated Easter last week, thousands of Sikhs from all over Australia gathered in Sydney—not for chocolate eggs or long weekends away, but for something that speaks equally to tradition, pride and community: Australian Sikh Games

From soccer to hockey, kabaddi to golf, athletics, basketball, and of course, netball—this event is a testament to the strength, vibrancy and discipline of the Australian Sikh community. I had the joy and privilege of coaching three netball teams this year, and while each did incredibly well, a special shout-out must go to my Dasmesh Mixed Team for taking home the silver trophy.

Among my players was a 13-year-old who played across all three teams. That level of passion, commitment and grit is something you can’t coach—it comes from within. And that’s where the message of the Games becomes clear: this is more than sport. It’s about identity, values, and a vision for the future.

Our young people don’t just need coaches—they need role models who help them understand that sport is a powerful tool for moral and ethical development. It teaches us teamwork, discipline, respect, resilience and humility—values deeply rooted in Sikhi, and values that Australia celebrates as well.

I want to make something clear. We are Australian Sikhs. Not Indian Australians. Not Malaysian Sikhs. Not British, Kenyan, or Fijian. We may honour and remember our ancestry, but our roots today are firmly planted here. My children are second generation Australians. Our family is four generations removed from the Indian subcontinent. I am from Adelaide. I served in the Australian Defence Force. And on Anzac Day, I proudly reflect that my ancestors fought alongside the Anzacs—Sikh soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder with Australians, long before many knew where Punjab even was.

When someone asks me where I’m from, the answer is simple: I’m from here.

Being Australian is not about the colour of your skin, your accent, or the food you eat. It’s about contribution, belonging, and shared values. And the Australian Sikh Games are a living, breathing example of that.

But with that pride comes responsibility.

We must now take the next step. We must create better support for our athletes, better structures for our events, and better pathways for our youth. Some of the players I coached this year have what it takes to play at representative or state level. So let’s advocate for them. Let’s engage with mainstream sporting bodies, ensure scouts attend our finals, and create real opportunities. Let’s build a culture where sport is not just recreational—but transformational.

Let sport be our classroom. Let it teach our youth to walk tall—not just as Sikhs, but as Australians. With sport, we build strength. With community, we build unity. With identity, we build pride.

And with all three—we build the future.

Jagmeet Singh, flanked by wife Gurkiran Kaur, accepts the defeat at the Canadian 2025 general election, saying: ‘We are only defeated if we stop fighting’.

With Jagmeet Singh stepping down as leader of the NDP Canada today, it’s important to reflect on just how powerful his presence was for those of us in the Sikh community.

He wasn’t just a politician. He was a turban wearing Sikh man leading a major federal political party in a Western democracy. That’s no small thing. At a time when visible minorities are often told to blend in, to ‘tone it down’ Jagmeet walked into the halls of power, turban, beard, and all.

He stood up against racism in Parliament, spoke openly about discrimination, and carried the collective stories of the Sikh diaspora into national conversation.

For young visible Sikhs around the world, Jagmeet represented something bigger than politics. He represented visibility and dignity.

He showed us you don’t need to trim your beard, take off your turban, or anglicise /shorten your name to succeed. You can lead boldly, visibly, and authentically.

