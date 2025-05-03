Perak to bump up Sikh funding

L-R: Shanmugam Mookan, Wong Chai Yi, Sivanesan Achalingam, Baldip Singh, Mohd Azlan Helmi, Jagir Singh and Ahmad Suqairy Alias at the Vaisakhi Open House 2025 on April 26, 2025- Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Perak gurdwaras and Sikh associations received some welcome news at the Vaisakhi Open House held last week when told that they will see a jump in their annual funding for 2025.

For this year, Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad has agreed to increase the allocation to RM750,000, up from RM500,000 previously.

“I’ve informed the MB that they need more funding,” Perak state executive committee member Sivanesan Achalingam told the gathering at the open house in Ipoh on Saturday (April 26).

Also present at the gathering were fellow state exco member Mohd Azlan Helmi, Adun Simpang Pulai Wong Chai Yi, Kampar Municipal Council President Ahmad Suqairy Alias and Prime Minister’s Office special duties officer Shanmugam Mookan.

The event was also attended by committee members of most of the 39 gurdwaras in the state, Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) President Jagir Singh and Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Sikh Perak (PKMSP) president Baldip Singh.

Guests at the Vaisakhi Open House 2025 on April 26, 2025- Photo: Asia Samachar

Sivanesan, who is also the state assemblyman for Sungkai, told the gurdwara representatives not to feel let down in case one gurdwara received more funding than another.

“Don’t feel bad. It does not mean we are letting others down. My office is always open. Together with Baldip, we go through each and every application. I don’t decide unilaterally,” he said.

When met with Asia Samachar, Baldip said that the funding allocation is driven by projects and needs of each gurdwara.

Guests at the Vaisakhi Open House 2025 on April 26, 2025- Photo: Asia Samachar

In his speech, Sivanesan also emphasised the importance of preserving the mother tongue.

“You lose your mother tongue, you lose your identity. To those NGOs undertaking the teaching of the mother tongue, please proceed and don’t stop due to funds. Come back and we will discuss and see how we can overcome it. We should not stop,” he said.

This task falls on the laps of the Ipoh-based Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM). Its education wing, the Punjabi Education Trust Malaysia (PETM), is spearheading the teaching of Punjabi language in Malaysia. Since 2001, it has organised Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) nationwide.

FOR MORE PHOTOS AND COMMENTS, GO TO ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

RELATED STORY:

Perak gurdwaras receive RM440,000 state funding (Asia Samachar, 26 April 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here