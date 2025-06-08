Zamil Steel taps Malkit Singh as country manager for Malaysia

Zamil Steel Buildings Vietnam Co Ltd appoints Malkit Singh as country manager for Malaysia

Zamil Steel Buildings Vietnam Co Ltd has appointed Malkit Singh as the country manager for Malaysia.

He has been tasked to oversee Zamil Steel’s operations in Malaysia, including market development and client relationship management, as well as pursue new business opportunities to expand Zamil Steel’s client base.

Malkit, a football enthusiat, is also involved in activities of Gurdwara Sahib Rasa, a small gurdwara in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

Prior to this, Malkit was a manager at the Malaysian outfit of Poratha Corp which is involved in mechanical engineering, construction and maintenance works for oil and gas as well as power generation sectors, accordiong to his personal LinkedIn profile.

Zamil Steel Vietnam specialises in the design, fabrication and supply of pre-engineered steel buildings and steel structures for industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects across Vietnam and internationally.

“Malkit’s proven leadership and profound knowledge of the Malaysian market will be instrumental as we

look to deepen our commitment to our Malaysian clients and partners,” Zamil Steel Vietnam general

director Swain Ajaya Kumar said in a statement picked up by a Malaysian newspaper.

Zamil Steel Vietnam, a subsidiary of the renowned Saudi Arabian steel structure manufacturer Zamil Steel Holding Company, is wholly owned by Zamil Industrial Investment Company (ZIIC), headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Its factory in Dammam 1st Industrial City stands as the world’s largest single facility dedicated to manufacturing pre-engineered steel buildings, the company said on its website.

