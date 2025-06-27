Manjit Kaur Amar Singh (1966 – 2025), Johor Bahru

Manjit Kaur d/o Amar Singh
11.10.1966 – 27.6.2025
(Terang, Manjit, Azmi & Hardip Singh Advocates and Solicitors)
Johor Bahru | Village: Sandhra
She is a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, mother. She is also a very wise and compassionate lawyer who was trusted and sought by many. She has always believed in the concept of sewa and was willing to go to great lengths to help others
Husband: Hardip Singh Akhara
Children: Phavinjit Kaur, Dr. Jasjeet Kaur Akhara, Raaj Preett Kaur, Goviindeep Singh Akhara
LAST RITES
Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
27 June 2025, Friday
2.00pm to 3.30pm: Wake
3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation)
Goviindeep Singh Akhara +60 12-799 2191
Jasjeet Kaur Akhara +60 12-770 3161
Daljit Singh +60 16-791 4039
Malkit Singh +60 13 366 3538
