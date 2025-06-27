Manjit Kaur Amar Singh (1966 – 2025), Johor Bahru

Manjit Kaur d/o Amar Singh

11.10.1966 – 27.6.2025

(Terang, Manjit, Azmi & Hardip Singh Advocates and Solicitors)

Johor Bahru | Village: Sandhra

She is a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, mother. She is also a very wise and compassionate lawyer who was trusted and sought by many. She has always believed in the concept of sewa and was willing to go to great lengths to help others

Husband: Hardip Singh Akhara

Children: Phavinjit Kaur, Dr. Jasjeet Kaur Akhara, Raaj Preett Kaur, Goviindeep Singh Akhara

LAST RITES

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

27 June 2025, Friday

2.00pm to 3.30pm: Wake

3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation)

Goviindeep Singh Akhara +60 12-799 2191

Jasjeet Kaur Akhara +60 12-770 3161

Daljit Singh +60 16-791 4039

Malkit Singh +60 13 366 3538

| Entry: 27 June 2025 | Source: Family

