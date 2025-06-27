Karnall Singh Dalip Singh (1965 – 2025), Puchong

Karnall Singh s/o Dalip Singh
4.7.1965 – 26.6.2025
Puchong, Selangor | Village: Bagha
“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of a beloved husband, father, brother, son and uncle whose love, strength and wisdom shaped the lives of all who knew him. His memory will forever remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Parents: Dalip Singh s/o Bela Singh & Bibi Harnam Kaur
Wife: Satwant Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Kavita Kaur / Harjinder Singh
Kelvinder Singh / Amarjit Kaur
Kaesha Kaur
Grandchildren: Yuvraaj Singh
LAST RITES
27 June 2025, Friday
2:15pm: Cortège leaves from No. 98, Jalan Sp7/11, Taman Saujana Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor
3:00pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Batu 14, Puchong Cemetery (Lorong Bunga Cina 1, Puchong)
PATH DA BHOG
12 July 2025, Saturday
10:00am – 12:00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Puchong
Contact:
Jeswant Singh (Brother) 012 – 314 3553
Kelvinder Singh (Son) 016 – 604 4577
Dalip Singh (Father) 017 – 333 2959
| Entry: 27 June 2025 | Source: Family
