Karnall Singh Dalip Singh (1965 – 2025), Puchong

Karnall Singh s/o Dalip Singh

4.7.1965 – 26.6.2025

Puchong, Selangor | Village: Bagha

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of a beloved husband, father, brother, son and uncle whose love, strength and wisdom shaped the lives of all who knew him. His memory will forever remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Parents: Dalip Singh s/o Bela Singh & Bibi Harnam Kaur

Wife: Satwant Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Kavita Kaur / Harjinder Singh

Kelvinder Singh / Amarjit Kaur

Kaesha Kaur

Grandchildren: Yuvraaj Singh

LAST RITES

27 June 2025, Friday

2:15pm: Cortège leaves from No. 98, Jalan Sp7/11, Taman Saujana Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

3:00pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Batu 14, Puchong Cemetery (Lorong Bunga Cina 1, Puchong)

PATH DA BHOG

12 July 2025, Saturday

10:00am – 12:00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Puchong

Contact:

Jeswant Singh (Brother) 012 – 314 3553

Kelvinder Singh (Son) 016 – 604 4577

Dalip Singh (Father) 017 – 333 2959

| Entry: 27 June 2025 | Source: Family

