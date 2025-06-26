Is Malaysia Safe? A Nation in Mourning and Reflection After the Tragic Death of Manishapriet Kaur Akhara

A Nation in Mourning and Reflection After the Tragic Death of Manishapriet Kaur Akhara

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

Malaysia, known for its diverse culture, warm hospitality, and modern ambitions, is today grappling with a question that has shaken the very conscience of the nation: Is Malaysia safe?

This pressing concern has been brought into heartbreaking focus by the recent murder of 20-year-old Manishapriet Kaur Akhara, an aspiring physiotherapy student who had just stepped into the threshold of her dreams. She had chosen a noble path — to heal, to care, and to contribute to Malaysia’s healthcare system. But her journey was cut short in the very place that was meant to protect and nurture her — her university dormitory in Cyberjaya.

A Place Meant for Safety, Not Horror

University campuses are sanctuaries — spaces that should represent opportunity, growth, and security. When a student entrusts her life to such an institution, when parents hand over their children to academic institutions, they do so with an unspoken trust. That trust has now been shattered. Manishapriet was violated and brutally killed in her own dorm — a space that should have been off-limits to danger.

This wasn’t just a crime. It was a breach of societal duty, institutional responsibility, and national safety.

Not Just One Girl — A Symbol of Many

Manishapriet’s story is not isolated. Her death is a harrowing reminder that gender-based violence continues to haunt our society. That women — even in the most seemingly secure spaces — are vulnerable to the worst horrors imaginable.

She wasn’t just a victim. She was a daughter, a dreamer, a healer in the making. Her life mattered. Her voice is now forever silenced, but her story must not be.

Is Malaysia Safe?

This is the question echoing across every parent’s heart, every student’s mind, and every concerned citizen’s conscience. Safety is not simply about reducing crime statistics — it’s about creating a culture where crimes like this are unthinkable.

Malaysia has achieved much in infrastructure, education, and global partnerships — but have we lost our moral fabric in the process? Are our surveillance systems effective? Are background checks stringent enough? Are mental health red flags being ignored? Are female students safe when lights go out and doors lock?

These are not questions to be postponed. These are questions to which answers must be demanded, and actions must follow.

Accountability Must Follow Tragedy

Manishapriet’s murder should not dissolve into another media headline. The institution must take responsibility for every security failure. Authorities must ensure justice is swift, transparent, and uncompromising. The Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development must conduct urgent audits of all student accommodations across the country.

The suspect or suspects must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and systemic negligence must be penalized.

A National Wake-Up Call

This is no longer just about one university or one young woman. This is a national wake-up call.

Parents deserve transparency.

Students deserve protection.

Women deserve respect and safety — always and everywhere.

If Malaysia is to move forward as a modern, just society, it must begin by protecting its most vulnerable. We must all — as citizens, lawmakers, educators, and professionals — ask ourselves: What kind of country are we building?

A Candle That Must Not Burn Alone

Let us not allow Manishapriet’s dreams to die with her. Let this tragedy ignite reforms. Let her name echo in policy rooms and reform committees. Let her memory shape a safer, more compassionate Malaysia.

Because only then can we begin to answer — with honesty and resolve — the question that now haunts us all: Is Malaysia safe?

May Manishapriet Kaur Akhara rest in peace. And may her story awaken a nation.

THE ARTICLE WAS ALSO SHARED AT ASIA SAMAACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

RELATED STORY:

Significance of Chaur Sahib (Asia Samachar, 22 Feb 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here