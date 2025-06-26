Daya Singh Singara Singh (1950 – 2025), Ex-MAS

Daya Singh s/o Singara Singh

8.11.1950 – 25.6.2025

(ex-MAS)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sardar Daya Singh.

A man of great warmth, generosity and gentle humour.

A dedicated and loving husband of the late Sardani Suvinder Kaur.

His love, kindness and laughter will be remembered always and deeply missed by family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.

Fondly remembered by family:

Children & Spouses:

Kiran & Raj, Harjeet & Ramindar,

Sharen & Jaspal, Kawal & Vish

Grandchildren: Hameeshya, Aadeesh, Jaidev, Gulveer, Arjan

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all his siblings, relatives and friends for their love, care, and unwavering support during this difficult time.

Please join us in offering prayers for the departed soul, and in cherishing the memories that will forever remain in our hearts.

WAKE AND CREMATION SERVICE

28 June, 2025, Saturday

10 am – 12 noon

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

5 July, 2025, Saturday

10 am – 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang (Ulu Kelang)

Prem S. 019 – 227 8747

Jaspal S. 016 – 668 5077

| Entry: 26 June 2025 | Source: Family

