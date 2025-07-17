First Mithi Yaad: Mata Harbans Kaur Dhaliwal (1936 – 2024)

Pehli Mithi Yaad
MATA HARBANS KAUR DHALIWAL D/O KERNAIL SINGH (Banso)
15.9.1936 – 4.8.2024
Husband: Late Mutiariah Singh Cheema S/O Lall Singh (Lee Oil Mills Klang)
Children / Spouse:
Sarjit Kaur Cheema | Harcharan Singh Chahil
Bruvan Kaur Cheema(Shindy) | Late Kashmir Singh Chahal
Rajindar Kaur Cheema | Kulwant Singh Hundal
Naranjan Singh Cheema | Pal Kaur Dhaliwal
Sukhdev Singh Cheema | Jasveer Kaur
Avtar Singh Cheema | Babita Kaur
Grandchildren:
Satvinder Kaur Hundal | Kuldeep Singh Malhi
Keshvinder Singh Hundal
Karamjeet Singh Cheema
Gurvinder Singh Hundal
Sanjeet Singh Cheema
Dr Parveen Kaur Chahil
Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema
Serena Kaur Chahal | Harjinder Singh
Hans Avrit Singh Cheema
Harveer Kaur Cheema
Great Grandchild:
Dhiya Kaur Malhi
PATH DA BHOG
27th July 2025, 10.00am – 12.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
We humbly invite you & your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj path da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Klang on the 27th July, 2025 from 10.00am – 12.00pm.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Avtar 012 – 210 0034
Naranjan 011 – 2634 3427
Kesh 017 – 233 8865
Govin 012 – 203 8761
Entry: 17 July 2025
