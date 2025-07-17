First Mithi Yaad: Mata Harbans Kaur Dhaliwal (1936 – 2024)

Pehli Mithi Yaad

MATA HARBANS KAUR DHALIWAL D/O KERNAIL SINGH (Banso)

15.9.1936 – 4.8.2024

Husband: Late Mutiariah Singh Cheema S/O Lall Singh (Lee Oil Mills Klang)

Children / Spouse:

Sarjit Kaur Cheema | Harcharan Singh Chahil

Bruvan Kaur Cheema(Shindy) | Late Kashmir Singh Chahal

Rajindar Kaur Cheema | Kulwant Singh Hundal

Naranjan Singh Cheema | Pal Kaur Dhaliwal

Sukhdev Singh Cheema | Jasveer Kaur

Avtar Singh Cheema | Babita Kaur

Grandchildren:

Satvinder Kaur Hundal | Kuldeep Singh Malhi

Keshvinder Singh Hundal

Karamjeet Singh Cheema

Gurvinder Singh Hundal

Sanjeet Singh Cheema

Dr Parveen Kaur Chahil

Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema

Serena Kaur Chahal | Harjinder Singh

Hans Avrit Singh Cheema

Harveer Kaur Cheema

Great Grandchild:

Dhiya Kaur Malhi

PATH DA BHOG

27th July 2025, 10.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

We humbly invite you & your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj path da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Klang on the 27th July, 2025 from 10.00am – 12.00pm.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Avtar 012 – 210 0034

Naranjan 011 – 2634 3427

Kesh 017 – 233 8865

Govin 012 – 203 8761

