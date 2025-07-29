Miss Navinderjit Kaur Chaal (1992 – 2025)

Miss Navinderjit Kaur Chaal

Qualifications: B.Sc. (Hons) Biochemistry

16.11.1992 – 28.07.2025

Father: Fauja Singh Chaal

Mother: Harbans Kaur Dhaliwal

Siblings / Spouses:

Harvinder Singh Chaal / Bindiya Chaal

Hasmeet Chaal / Syuqaira Danisyah

Nieces:

Samaara Heer Kaur Chal

Nusayba Hasmeet Chaal

LAST RITES

Wednesday, 30th July 2025

10.00am – 11.30am: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

11.45am: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 9th of August 2025

9.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, KL

Contact:

Harvinder Singh Chaal (+6016 499 6498)

Fauja Singh Chaal (+60 17 494 2597)

A gentle soul, a beacon of love —

a cherished daughter, sister, and beloved to all her family.

Her presence was a blessing, her kindness a gift.

Loved beyond words by all who knew her,

she walks now among the stars,

but her light remains,

guiding us always.

Forever remembered, eternally missed,

her spirit lives on in every heart she touched.

