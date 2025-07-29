Ex-top cop, KL Sikh hikers complete demanding Himalayan trek

KL hikers completed the Everest Base Camp and Three Passes Trek—covering a total distance of 155 km

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A group of Malaysian hikers from Kuala Lumpur led by a former Sikh top cop and a retired major completed one of the most demanding treks in the Himalayas—the Everest Base Camp and Three Passes Trek—covering a total distance of 155 km through rugged, high-altitude terrain.

Amar Singh, a former Kuala Lumpur police chief who went to become the commercial crime investigation director at the Malaysian police headquarters before retiring in 2018, was one of the eight hikers in the recent expedition.

Ranging from 40 years to 69 years, the hikers are members of Kuala Lumpur-based Mountain Goat Adventures.

The other hikers were Jagjit Singh, Major (Rtd) Suwaran Singh Dhillon, Inderjit Singh Hundal, Ravinder Singh Judge, Harjinder Singh, Dr Navinder Singh and Sanjev Kumar.

Having conquered both Everest Base Camp (5,364m) and Annapurna Base Camp (4,130m) in past expeditions, the adventurous team has once again proven that age is no barrier to achieving incredible heights—both literally and figuratively.

This time, several members went beyond Everest Base Camp to complete the Three Passes Trek, which involves crossing some of Nepal’s highest mountain passes: Kongma La (5,535m), Cho La (5,420m) and Renjo La (5,360m).

The team endured sub-zero temperatures as low as minus 15°C, unpredictable mountain weather and physically grueling conditions over the course of the trek.

