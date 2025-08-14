First Mithi Yaad: Mahinder Kaur Haer (Mindy) (1953 – 2024), Air Panas

Mahinder Kaur Haer (Mindy) d/o Late Sandagar Singh Haer
(1.12.1953 – 12.9.2024)
Village: Kokri Haer; District: Moga
Husband: Late Narpal Singh Mangat s/o Late Puran Singh Mangat
The family of the late Mahinder Kaur Haer of Air Panas, Setapak, will gather to cherish her memories. Her love, kindness and wisdom will forever live in their hearts, and she is deeply missed beyond words.
Children / Spouse:
Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur
Gurdev Singh
Grandchildren: Gurveer Singh, Harleen Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 24th August 2025
9am to 11:30am
Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa
Manjit Singh (Son) – 012 – 925 3392
Gurdev Singh (Son) – 019 – 697 4520
Sarjit Singh Haer (Brother) – 012 – 205 0240
| Entry: 14 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
