First Mithi Yaad: Mahinder Kaur Haer (Mindy) (1953 – 2024), Air Panas

Mahinder Kaur Haer (Mindy) d/o Late Sandagar Singh Haer

(1.12.1953 – 12.9.2024)

Village: Kokri Haer; District: Moga

Husband: Late Narpal Singh Mangat s/o Late Puran Singh Mangat

The family of the late Mahinder Kaur Haer of Air Panas, Setapak, will gather to cherish her memories. Her love, kindness and wisdom will forever live in their hearts, and she is deeply missed beyond words.

Children / Spouse:

Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur

Gurdev Singh

Grandchildren: Gurveer Singh, Harleen Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 24th August 2025

9am to 11:30am

Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Manjit Singh (Son) – 012 – 925 3392

Gurdev Singh (Son) – 019 – 697 4520

Sarjit Singh Haer (Brother) – 012 – 205 0240

| Entry: 14 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

