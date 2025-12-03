Fifty years of JB Satsang: Honouring a legacy of youth empowerment

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50

By Jasbir Singh Sekhon | Malaysia |

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang, more commonly known as JB Satsang, is celebrating a major milestone this year — its 50th Anniversary. The celebrations will be held on 5–6 December 2025 (Friday–Saturday) at the Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (GSJB), and all are warmly invited to join in this special occasion.

Some of the early pioneers from Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore — along with former Sewaks and current leaders — will be attending and sharing their experiences. They include Jasbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Giani Balbir Singh, Sardar Sukdev Singh (KL), Gurcharan Singh (Singapore), Master Daljit Singh (KL) and Ashmit Singh. The Isteri Satsang and other well-meaning ladies, who have always supported the Naujawans, will also be represented, and a designated representative will share their experiences of this support.

Origins of JB Satsang

The idea to form JB Satsang in its current format took shape in November 1975. On the second day of Guru Nanak’s Gurpurab celebrations that year, Sardar Joginder Singh and Master Arjan Singh met Jasbir Singh and Gurmukh Singh to discuss the structure. They asked about their objectives, interests, and expectations. The name “Satsang” was chosen to avoid confusion with Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia branches and to integrate the group directly with the local Sangat and GSJB. To reduce rivalry among young Naujawans, the concept of Sewaks was introduced instead of an organisational hierarchy.

Ten Sewaks — five boys and five girls — formed the first team: Jasbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Giani Balbir Singh, Daljit Singh, Jasbeer Singh, Major Harbans Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Sarjit Kaur, Kuldip Kaur, and Sukhjit Kaur. The intention was to pass these responsibilities to younger members, particularly those not in key examination years, ensuring continuity under the guidance of appointed Advisors and senior Sewaks.

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50: A flashback to Vaiskahi in 1978

To ensure proper guidance and connection with the wider community, the role of Advisor was created. The first Advisors were Sardar Joginder Singh and Master Arjan Singh. Sardar Joginder Singh was posted as a Nursing Tutor at Johor Bahru Hospital, while Master Arjan Singh — a former secondary school teacher and national athletics coach — managed the senior youths. Joginder Singh guided the juniors in the early years, later taking over fully when Master Arjan Singh had to reluctantly step back for other commitments.

Support, Service and Naujawan Satsangs

The Naujawan Satsang received strong support from Giani Mahinder Singh Khalsa of the former Malacca Vidyala. The JB Satsang team frequently visited gurdwaras to promote the Naujawan Satsang concept as they travelled to attend Gurmat Samelans (Gurmat Camps). They organised separate kirtan tours to Johor and Malacca, led by Advisor Joginder Singh. Over time, numerous similar Satsangs emerged across Malaysia and Singapore.

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50: The farewell for Joginder Singh in 1977.

In Malaysia, the Naujawan Satsangs received valuable support from the late Surjit Singh Basian and Master Daljit Singh, both strong advocates for the Satsang concept and its connection to local gurdwaras and the community. Many Satsangs across the country were formed by Naujawans who attended the SNSM Annual Gurmat Samelans and returned home inspired to start similar initiatives.

The Annual Gurmat Parchaar Samelan, organised by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), became a focal point for Sikh youth nationwide, a place where they connected with others, learned about Sikhi, and exchanged ideas. This annual gathering remains an important event for the Malaysian Sikh community, focusing on education, spiritual growth, and youth engagement, traditionally held during the year-end holidays.

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50: The fifth edition of Singha, the magazine of the JB Naujawan Satsang, dated December 1978

During the 1977 Samelan, JB Satsang and Naujawans from Petaling Jaya invited Master Daljit Singh to hold the First National Conference of Satsangs — a historic step towards sharing ideas and integrating Satsangs with community aspirations.

A separate team — Giani Balbir Singh, Jasbir Singh, Pushpinder Singh, Manmohan Singh, and Ranjit Singh — with the encouragement of the GSJB Committee and well-wishers, opened and catalogued the existing library. On regular weekly Gurdwara programmes, jormela, and Satsang days, the library was kept open for members to borrow books, return them, or simply sit and read.

Some key volunteers of Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang taking a group photo with Advisor Joginder Singh and his wife (seated) as he was leaving his Johor posting in 1977. Standing (L-R) are Gurchan Singh (US), late Jaswant Singh, Prem Singh (Prisons), Kuldip Singh, Gurmukh Singh (1st batch Sewak), Late Mithoo Singh (2nd batch Sewak), Jasbir Singh (1st batch Sewak), Daljit Singh (Australia, US, 1st batch Sewak) & Giani Balbir Singh (1st batch Sewak)

JB Satsang also decided to produce an annual magazine, just as national schools did. The magazine, named “Singha”, documented activities throughout the year and featured articles, jokes, and contributions from members. The first issue was cyclostyled; later editions were professionally printed — thanks to Major Kirpal Singh, who became an Advisor after Sardar Joginder Singh was transferred out of JB. He also played a key role in installing air-conditioning in the library.

Cross Border Bonds

JB Satsang enjoyed a close relationship with various Singapore groups, especially the Naujawans from Sembawang and the Sikh Sewaks Singapore. Groups from both sides of the border visited each other on alternate weeks, building strong friendships and shared learning. Seniors such as Satwant Singh Ajit (Sembawang) and Mehrvaan Singh (Chartered Accountant, Singapore; Author) supported and guided the Naujawans in the early years.

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50: Some of the lady volunteers at 1975 Gurmat Samelan. (L-R) Mrs Maktiar Singh, Mrs Gurdev Singh, Mrs Chanan Singh, Mrs Surjit Singh Basian and one other.

After one such Samelan, JB Satsang — with the support of Advisor Sardar Joginder Singh — arranged for GSJB to subscribe to two Sikh Dharma magazines from the 3HO USA Foundation. This also opened avenues for correspondence between Malaysian and American Sikh youth.

From Humble Beginnings to a Vibrant Legacy

In the very beginning, JB Satsang was unsure of the level of support it would receive. A date after Guru Nanak’s birthday was set for the first Satsang meeting. To everyone’s pleasant surprise, a member of the Sangat anonymously donated “degh” for the first ardaas, even though only a sharing session followed by ardaas after Rehraas had been planned. The kind donor was Kartar Singh “1129”, a former policeman, and his supportive wife.

Johor Bahru Naujawan Satsang turns 50: An outing at the Palace Grounds in Johor Bahru (possibly 1978/79)

Today, JB Satsang — along with many Naujawan Satsangs across Malaysia and Singapore — is blessed beyond measure and enjoys abundant support by Waheguru’s grace. What began as a modest gathering has blossomed into a thriving, multi-generational movement. JB Satsang and the numerous Naujawan Satsangs across the region continue to flourish — a testament to Waheguru’s blessings and the dedication of countless Sewaks over the past five decades.

(The author, Jasbir Singh Sekhon, is a founder member and former Sewak of JB Satsang)

