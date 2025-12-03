Mata Dial Kaur (Dialo) w/o Phuman Singh (1938 – 2025)

Mata Dial Kaur (Dialo) w/o Late Phuman Singh Dhillon

Village: Jalal Di Wal

16.8.1938 – 1.12.2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mata Dial Kaur in Punjab, India, on 1st Dec 2025.

Children / Spouses:

Late Harbhajan Singh (Peji lawyer) / Bhajan Kaur

Gurcharan Kaur / Harphool Singh (India)

Kulwant Singh (Kanti) / Satwinderjit Kaur

Late Karamjit Kaur ( Kamay)

Grandchildren/ Spouses

Inderjit Kaur / Amarjit Singh

Sharanjit Kaur / Dr Puvaneswaran

Harvinder Singh (Vin Dhillon)

Bhupinder Singh

Melvinderjit Singh

Ryanderjit Singh

Harminder Singh

Harmandeep Kaur / Logesh Surian

Also missed by great grandchildren, relatives and friends

The saskaar (cremation) took place on Tuesday, 2nd Dec 2025, in Punjab, India

SUKHMANI SAHIB PAATH

Sunday, 14 December 2025

From 3pm to 5pm

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Kulwant Singh 019 – 264 4484 (son)

Inderjit Kaur 017 – 374 0051

Vin Dhillon 010 – 622 2228

Maa, your life was a blessing, your memories and love is a treasure which we will cherish forever. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Rest in Peace, dearest Maa????????????

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 3 Dec 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here