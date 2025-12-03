Mata Dial Kaur (Dialo) w/o Phuman Singh (1938 – 2025)

Mata Dial Kaur (Dialo) w/o Late Phuman Singh Dhillon
Village: Jalal Di Wal
16.8.1938 – 1.12.2025
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mata Dial Kaur in Punjab, India, on 1st Dec 2025.
Children / Spouses:
Late Harbhajan Singh (Peji lawyer) / Bhajan Kaur
Gurcharan Kaur / Harphool Singh (India)
Kulwant Singh (Kanti) / Satwinderjit Kaur
Late Karamjit Kaur ( Kamay)
Grandchildren/ Spouses
Inderjit Kaur / Amarjit Singh
Sharanjit Kaur / Dr Puvaneswaran
Harvinder Singh (Vin Dhillon)
Bhupinder Singh
Melvinderjit Singh
Ryanderjit Singh
Harminder Singh
Harmandeep Kaur / Logesh Surian
Also missed by great grandchildren, relatives and friends
The saskaar (cremation) took place on Tuesday, 2nd Dec 2025, in Punjab, India
SUKHMANI SAHIB PAATH
Sunday, 14 December 2025
From 3pm to 5pm
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Kulwant Singh 019 – 264 4484 (son)
Inderjit Kaur 017 – 374 0051
Vin Dhillon 010 – 622 2228
Maa, your life was a blessing, your memories and love is a treasure which we will cherish forever. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Rest in Peace, dearest Maa????????????
Entry: 3 Dec 2025
