SIWEC marks Guru Nanak’s birthday with heartfelt outreach to prison inmates

SIWEC-led volunteers visiting Singapore prisons to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak – Photo: SIWEC

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), together with a team of dedicated volunteers, marked the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak with a compassionate outreach programme held at Singapore’s prison institutions on 2 and 3 December.

The annual commemoration, eagerly anticipated by inmates, featured the support of head granthis from both Central Gurdwara and Katong Gurdwara, who led the singing of hymns and guided the gatherings in prayer and reflection.

As part of the celebration, inmates received degh (sweet pudding) and Channa, traditional offerings in Sikh practice, and were presented with the Gutka, a pocket-sized prayer book intended to strengthen their personal spiritual journeys.

In a social media posting, SIWEC described the experience as both humbling and uplifting, noting that it served as a poignant reminder of Guru Nanak’s enduring message of equality, hope and compassion—values that transcend physical boundaries and continue to resonate even within the walls of correctional institutions.

The council expressed gratitude to its volunteers and the religious leaders who supported the initiative, reaffirming its commitment to serving communities through acts of care, dignity and spiritual fellowship.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore lawyer makes history as first woman chair at SIWEC (Asia Samachar, 22 July 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here