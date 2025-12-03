Datin Sri Kaldeep Kaur (1967 – 2025), Ipoh

In Our Hearts Forever

Datin Sri Kaldeep Kaur

(10.6.1967 – 3.12.2025)

Wife of Dato Sri’ Irudianathan

Parents: Sardara Singh & Pritam Kaur

Children & Spouses:

Poja Rajamohan & Anu,

Yoga Jagatheisvary & Thineshwaran,

Raja Rajeswary.

Cortege Leaves Residence at 12.30pm, 4th December 2025, Thursday

Gathering at Family Residence, Morning till 12pm

(No 35, Laluan Meru F6, Gerbang Meru Indah 30020, Ipoh, Perak)

Funeral at Kek Look Seah Creamatorium, 2pm

(Lot PT 144286, Jalan Besar Bercham, Bercham, 31400 Ipoh, Perak)

Deeply missed by Brothers, Sisters, Nieces, Nephews & Friends.

Dato Sri Irudianathan 012 508 1497

Yoga 012 613 5389

| Entry: 3 Dec 2025 | Source: Family

