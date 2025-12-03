Ranjit Kaur d/o Isher Singh (1947 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Ranjit Kaur d/o Isher Singh

Wife of late Jit Singh Sidhu from Section 14, Petaling Jaya.

Village: Dariapur

25.4.1947 – 3.12.2025

Husband: Late Jit Singh Sidhu

Children/ Spouses:

Lakhvinder Singh / Ann Marie Sidhu

Harbhajan Singh / Gurdeesh Kaur

Ravinder Kaur / Parvin Singh

Grandchildren:

Anna Reesha Sidhu

Adrian Parveet James Sidhu

Balwinder Singh

Bhavanjodh Singh

Jaiveer Singh

LAST RITES

Thursday, 4 December 2025

1:30pm: Cortège leaves 104, Jalan Dato Abdul Aziz 46100, Petaling Jaya

4pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 13 Dec 2025

From 10am to 12pm

Yayasan Sant Attar Singh Brahm Vidya Niketan (Niketan HQ)

Contact:

Lakhvinder Singh 012 601 9331

Parvin Singh 016 678 9500

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Madam Ranjit Kaur, who has left us to join the Almighty. May her soul pass gently into the Eternal Light as she begins her sacred new journey.

She leaves behind a legacy of grace, compassion, and unwavering strength. Her presence touched every heart she encountered, and her kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her. Though she has departed from this world, her spirit remains deeply cherished and forever remembered.

May Almighty Waheguru grant her peace, comfort, and a blessed place in His divine embrace. May her memory remain a guiding light for her family and loved ones.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 3 Dec 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here