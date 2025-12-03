Ranjit Kaur d/o Isher Singh (1947 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Ranjit Kaur d/o Isher Singh
Wife of late Jit Singh Sidhu from Section 14, Petaling Jaya.
Village: Dariapur
25.4.1947 – 3.12.2025
Husband: Late Jit Singh Sidhu
Children/ Spouses:
Lakhvinder Singh / Ann Marie Sidhu
Harbhajan Singh / Gurdeesh Kaur
Ravinder Kaur / Parvin Singh
Grandchildren:
Anna Reesha Sidhu
Adrian Parveet James Sidhu
Balwinder Singh
Bhavanjodh Singh
Jaiveer Singh
LAST RITES
Thursday, 4 December 2025
1:30pm: Cortège leaves 104, Jalan Dato Abdul Aziz 46100, Petaling Jaya
4pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 13 Dec 2025
From 10am to 12pm
Yayasan Sant Attar Singh Brahm Vidya Niketan (Niketan HQ)
Contact:
Lakhvinder Singh 012 601 9331
Parvin Singh 016 678 9500
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Madam Ranjit Kaur, who has left us to join the Almighty. May her soul pass gently into the Eternal Light as she begins her sacred new journey.
She leaves behind a legacy of grace, compassion, and unwavering strength. Her presence touched every heart she encountered, and her kindness will continue to inspire all who knew her. Though she has departed from this world, her spirit remains deeply cherished and forever remembered.
May Almighty Waheguru grant her peace, comfort, and a blessed place in His divine embrace. May her memory remain a guiding light for her family and loved ones.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 3 Dec 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here