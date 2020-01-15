Aam Aadmi Party shun Sikh candidates for Delhi

By World Sikh News | INDIA |
Denying nominations to sitting Sikh members of the Delhi legislature, except Jarnail Singh from the Tilak Nagar constituency, in the 70 candidates list announced today by the party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started on the wrong foot in displeasing the Sikh residents in many constituencies of Delhi.
As per the list released today by the Political Affairs Committee of the party, Avtar Singh Kalkaji from the Kalkaji constituency and Jagdeep Singh from the Hari Nagar constituency have been left out of the list.
The new Sikh entrant on the list is Prahlad Singh Sawhney from the Chandni Chowk constituency, who is actually a Congress party veteran, who left his party to join AAP.
Former journalist Jarnail Singh was not in the reckoning and Harjeet Singh who lost from Rajouri Garden to Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also not considered.
There are as many as 15 constituencies in Delhi which have an overwhelming Sikh presence and it would be interesting to see on which side the Sikh voters turn to.
A young Sikh voter told WSN, “No candidate can win in West Delhi without the support of the Sikh community.”
World Sikh News learns that Sikh residents are upset with the development and strongly feel that like the BJP and the Congress Party, the AAP has also ditched them.
A young Sikh language expert, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “AAP has not taken up the issue of Punjabi language teachers in Delhi and similarly the work of rehabilitation of the 84 carnage victims has been a daydream.”
Gurmeet Singh – a religious and social activist from Delhi, while speaking to WSN said, “Sikhs of Delhi will have to make a choice on the basis of candidates and not of political parties.”
Undoubtedly, generally speaking, AAP has delivered on the education and health front and the population of Delhi is happy on these fronts, but the political philosophy and stance of the Aam Aadmi Party have been wayward, which many a time has left the minorities worried.
See original story, ‘Aam Aadmi Party denies wholesome representation to Sikhs in Delhi’ (World Sikh News, 14 Jan 2020), here.
