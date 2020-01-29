Jin Gay Singh (1950-2020), Ex-Perstima Bhd (Pasir Gudang)

JIN GAY SINGH (A.M.N., P.I.S.)
(1950-2020)
Ex-Perstima Bhd (Pasir Gudang)
Saskaar / Cremation: 4 pm, 29 Jan 2020 (Wednesday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor
Cortege timing: Cortège leaves residence No 9, Jalan Permas 1/28, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750, Masai, Johor at 2pm
Path da Bhog: 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday), 3-5pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Contact:
Angkar Singh 010-888 8804
Amrit Kaur 010-888 8814
Jasant Kaur 016-7098105
| Entry: 29 Jan 2020 | Source: Family
