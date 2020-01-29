Jin Gay Singh (1950-2020), Ex-Perstima Bhd (Pasir Gudang)

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 4pm, 29 Jan 2020 (Wednesday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium. Cortege leaves residence No 9, Jalan Permas 1/28, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750, Masai, Johor at 2pm. PATH DA BHOG: 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday), 3-5pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru | Malaysia

JIN GAY SINGH (A.M.N., P.I.S.) 

(1950-2020) 

Ex-Perstima Bhd (Pasir Gudang)

Saskaar / Cremation: 4 pm, 29 Jan 2020 (Wednesday), at Kebun Teh Crematorium, Johor

Cortege timing: Cortège leaves residence No 9, Jalan Permas 1/28, Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, 81750, Masai, Johor at 2pm

Path da Bhog: 15 Feb 2020 (Saturday), 3-5pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Contact:

Angkar Singh  010-888 8804

Amrit Kaur 010-888 8814

Jasant Kaur 016-7098105

| Entry: 29 Jan 2020 | Source: Family

