IN LOVING MEMORY: Manjit Kaur Maan (1954-2019), “Our Iron Lady”

1ST BARSI: Sehej Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, 7th March 2020 at Gurdwara Petaling Jaya, from 5pm to 7pm | Malaysia

1ST BARSI: Sehej Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, 7th March 2020 at Gurdwara Petaling Jaya, from 5pm to 7pm | Malaysia

1st Barsi, In Loving Memory Of

“OUR IRON LADY”

LATE SARDANI MANJIT KAUR MAAN

D/O LATE SARDAR CHANAN SINGH MAAN (SEGAMAT)

W/O SARDAR SHARMUK SINGH

DEPARTED 15TH MARCH 2019

Sehej Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, 7th March 2020 at Gurdwara Petaling Jaya, from 5pm to 7pm

Deeply missed by Family, Friends, Chanan Tour & Travel Employees and loving grandchildren Gagan, Asha, Tesslyn and Gena

| Entry: 2 March 2020 | Source: Family